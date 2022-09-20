ATWOOD — Illinois State Police are investigating a domestic dispute call in Atwood during which a Piatt County sheriff’s deputy fired his gun.
No one was hit by gunfire in the disturbance that took place just before 2 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of North Missouri Street in Atwood.
Sheriff Mark Vogelzang said Marc Thompson, 39, of Atwood was arrested on preliminary charges of aggravated unlawful use of weapons, aggravated assault, domestic battery and resisting police.
He said deputies were responding to a domestic dispute and, on the way, learned that Thompson was allegedly armed with a gun. Deputies found him and other people in the home, including juveniles.
Vogelzang said verbal commands were given but not followed, and ultimately the deputy opened fire. No one was hit by gunfire nor were any deputies injured, Vogelzang said.
Vogelzang declined to identify the deputy, who will remain on leave while the incident is investigated. Vogelzang said that because a duty weapon was fired, he asked state police to investigate.
Piatt County State’s Attorney Sarah Perry said she would review reports Monday to see what charges might be filed against Thompson.