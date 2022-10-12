MONTICELLO – An audit on the compensation for the transportation director for Piattran revealed she received increases in compensation four times during the last two fiscal years, but three of those were not authorized by the county board.
In July, Jami Trybom asked the transportation committee for a raise, citing the fact that she had not had a raise in several years.
“This was later described as a misstatement,” reported an audit conducted by the Bellwether, LLC, the management firm hired as an administrative consultant for the county.
Following the July committee meeting, the county board requested a compensation status audit for Trybom.
The personnel committee discussed the results of that audit last week.
According to the audit, the analysis revealed the director had received two special payments for “hazard pay” in April and August of 2021 totaling $4,805 and an additional $956.25 in “hazard pay” added incrementally to regular payroll between May and July 2021.
In the audit, the director reported four incidents of increases in her compensation since January of 2020. She reported that only one increase was due to board action.
“The director reported that she had increased hers and others’ salaries while making minimum wage increases to ‘avoid compression of wages.’ There were no board action related to these increases,” the audit reported.
The audit reported Trybom’s gross calendar year 2021 pay equaled $67,485.50. It also reported she collected ‘Hazard Pay Operators’, ‘Hazard Pay Admin Salary,’ Hazard Pay Admin Hourly.’ She benefited from two increases in fiscal year 2021 and one increase in fiscal year 2022.
“Employee projected Calendar Year 2022 gross equals $71,009,” the report indicated.
“The cumulative impact of Fiscal Year 2021 and year-to-date Fiscal Year 2022 shows the director has received more increases than any elected department head,” the report indicates. Further, “The director has received an increase in compensation in fiscal year 2022 and should not be afforded additional increases at this time.”
Raise request rejected
This summer, a motion to give Trybom a raise failed at the county level, after a 3-3 vote.
Dustin Harmon, the county’s administrative consultant from Bellwether, discussed the main bullet points with the committee, which includes all county board members.
“The first thing that we found that the manager is signing a subordinate’s check and then the subordinate signs the manager’s check,” he said. “There are no checks and balances in that system so that can be pointed out as a hole in the system that can be taken advantage of.”
Harmon also said the investigation revealed that Trybom had added to her salary by adding “hourly” wages as a method to claim reimbursement from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES).
“The hourly payment of a salaried employee is inconsistent with other positions,” Harmon said. “This was explained as a CARES reimbursement, but it doesn’t match what others are doing.”
Spencer criticizes committee
During two committee meetings last week – the transportation committee and personnel committee, Board Chairman Ray Spencer brought the audit to light, and criticized members of the transportation committee for not discussing the audit during their Thursday meeting. Spencer is not on the transportation committee, but attends the meetings as a member of the public.
“I go to a committee meeting and there is not one mention of the payroll audit except when I brought it up,” Spencer said. “What are you people doing out there? If I was on the committee and there was a payroll audit that was completed, I think I would want it on the agenda to talk about it. You guys didn’t talk about it. You didn’t even mention it. This is important stuff here.”
District Three Board Member Randy Shumard, a member of the transportation committee, agreed that the committee should have discussed it.
“It was an oversight and it should have been put on the agenda,” he said.
The personnel committee met in closed session to discuss Trybom’s actions, but Spencer made it clear in open session that he had concerns. After reading the audit, he contacted Dave Ryan, a human resources consultant for the county.
“His biggest concern was the signal that it sent to other employees,” Spencer said. “An actor not being punished. She is trying to say that because of grant reimbursement, it doesn’t matter. That’s not true. It’s not a zero sum gain for the county. She grew her own wages and saddled the county with future increases. In his opinion, it was terminable behavior and suggested she be terminated immediately. She is a rogue employee.”
The personnel committee took no action, but Bellwether officials recommended four steps to resolve the issue. They include:
1) Document current non-elected department heads’ compensation including all allowances.
2) Publish policies and guidelines to non-elected department heads on their authorities to administer payroll within their departments.
3) Establish process and timing linking non-elected department heads to compensation review linked to other annual budget approval.
4) Encourage committees to separately address any department action or policy that may be directly beneficial to the non-elected department head.
Harmon said that Trybom has cooperated with the audit and the recommended changes are in the process of being completed.
The full county board will meet on Oct. 12.