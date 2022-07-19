MONTICELLO – There are no major concerns with the city’s finances, according to the annual audit from Steve Grohne of MCK CPAs and Advisors.
“I see a report of the whole government that has strong figures and that is good to see,” Grohne told the city council last week.
The City of Monticello undergoes an annual audit of all finance operations and expense reports after the close of each fiscal year.
Total assets for the year were reported at $39 million, which is up $1.2 million from the previous year. Current liabilities were similar to last year and long-term liabilities were down $700,000, due to debt payments made, he said.
“Overall the net position is up $1.9 million from last year and that is a positive for sure,” he added.
Total revenue is up $1.9 million over the previous fiscal year.
“The big reason is the personal property replacement tax from the state was up nearly $1 million in 2021 from 2020,” he said. PPRT are revenues collected by the state of Illinois and paid to local governments to replace money that was lost by local governments when their powers to impose personal property taxes on corporations, partnerships, and other business entities were taken away. Corporations, partnerships, trusts and public utilities pay these taxes.
Pool rescue
In other action, City Administrator Terry Summers credited the lifeguards at the Monticello Family Aquatic Center with two rescues in one day earlier this month.
Summers said the pool manager told him that there was a 16-year-old who struggled in the deep end of the pool twice in one day.
“That’s a full-grown individual and one of those 16- or 17- or 18-year-old lifeguards did their job correctly,” he said. “They do an excellent job of training because there can be a serious situation in a heartbeat.”
Fire Chief John Rupkey said last month, firefighters and lifeguards at the pool met for a training session.
“The lifeguards showed us how to get someone out of a pool and onto a backboard,” he said.
“I think that is very important that those two groups got together for training,” Summers said. “The firefighters need to know what the lifeguards do in the event of an emergency and the lifeguards need to know what the firefighters do.”
Rupkey also reported that Piatt County Sheriff Mark Vogelzang is working to improve radio communications for first responders throughout the county.
“Right now, we have two repeaters – one in Monticello and one in Mansfield and they just don’t cover Piatt County real well,” he said. “What that means is that if we are close by, we generally don’t have much of a problem. But if you are far away, you may have trouble talking with each other. So, we are working on a grant with Rodney Davis’ office to put four more repeaters throughout the county. The west side of the county is pretty bare. This affects police too. It is just very difficult to communicate so he is working to fix that.”
For Ward 3 Alderwoman Pam Harlan, it was her final meeting. Last month, Harlan announced she was resigning from her seat because she was moving to Mahomet.
“Driving here this evening, I wondered if I had made a change in the city for any major issues or not,” she said. “But being here and doing this certainly has made a change in me and thank you for letting me do that.”
Mayor Larry Stoner has not yet announced a replacement nominee for Harlan’s seat, which expires in April 2023.