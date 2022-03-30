CLINTON - A Back the Beard benefit is being hosted on April 16 at Circle South in Clinton for Matt Andrews, who is the principal at Heyworth Elementary School.
Matt is a graduate of Monticello High School and Millikin University. He previously served as a teacher and administrator for Decatur Public Schools.
The Andrews family (Matt, Sarah, Cal, Sam, and Emmy) has dedicated their lives to the enrichment of the children and now we have a chance to rally around them as a community and return the blessing.
In August of 2021, Matt started experiencing frequent headaches. Chalking them up to stress and a busy back-to-school schedule, he lived silently in pain for a couple of months until his speech and coordination became affected.
At the urging of his family and friends, he finally scheduled a doctor’s appointment. From there, things escalated pretty quickly. What was originally thought to be a case of whiplash, was soon discovered to be something much more serious. After a series of MRIs, a large mass was detected in Matt’s cerebellum.
After a grueling seven-hour surgery, the neurosurgeon was able to only safely remove a portion of the tumor. A biopsy of his tumor was sent to Mayo Clinic and revealed that Matt had Medulloblastoma, a brain cancer that usually only affects children.
He spent the next 6 weeks in ICU, his stay lengthened by a bout of bacterial meningitis and a lack of open beds at Northwestern Hospital. Eventually Matt ended up at Marianjoy Rehabilitation Hospital in Wheaton, where he worked on gaining the strength back that he lost during his ICU stay, as well as improving his coordination.
He recently started radiation at Northwestern’s Proton Center in Warrenville, IL where he will have 6 total weeks of treatment. After radiation is complete, he will have several months of chemotherapy ahead of him to hopefully cure him of this cancer. Matt has a long road ahead that consists of hospital stays, appointments, traveling, and many days being away from his family.
Everyone who knows Matt knows his love of his family and of serving elementary students. He is always positive and enthusiastic, known for putting kids first. We encourage the community to show their support by attending this event and donating a product, service, or gift card if possible.
Anyone interested in donating should contact Kelli Rewerts (rewertsk@husd4.org) or Dr. Lisa Taylor (taylorl@husd4.org) by email.
If you would prefer to make an anonymous monetary donation, we are accepting donations by check made payable to Back the Beard that can be sent directly to First State Bank of Bloomington in Heyworth at 117 E Main St, Heyworth, IL 61745.
(Lisa Taylor is the superintendent of the Heyworth School District.)