Bement Book Blast

Earlier this month, 866 books were delivered to Bement Elementary School for students in pre-kindergarten through 8th grade. During a two-week period in October, the school participated in a program called Books are Fun. During the Books are Fun Book Blast on Nov. 10, four students won a $25 treasure box, one student, Sophia Kindred, won a IPad, and teachers Melanie Courchaine and Jennifer Tavenner each won a $100 shopping spree. Additionally, two students won a $50 online shopping spree, eight students won a $100 online shopping spree and one student won an $200 online shopping spree. The goal of the program is to inspire more lifelong readers by putting at least two new book in the hands of every student. The students are encouraged to take the books home and begin building their own home library. Officials say $10,290 was donated towards books for Bement students and $816 was raised towards buying school resources for classrooms.

