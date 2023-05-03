BEMENT – Eighth-graders at Bement spent the last several weeks working on a community service project for a local business in Bement.
“Cim-Tek Filtration in Bement asked if we could build them two picnic tables,” said Industrial Technology teacher Dave Salefski.
The project was completed last week and both tables have been picked up.
“Cim-Tek supports the Bement schools and we appreciate the hard work from the students and the table looks great,” said Cim-Tek Marketing Director Brad Stark. “The table looks great and we look forward to using it.”
Salefski said he was proud of the work the students did on the project.
“They not only did a great job, but they learned some things about putting together a project and working together,” he said. “We often do projects like this and you learn something new every time.”
Students who worked on the project included: Bailey Blythe, Hayden Gudnlach, Trevor Cogdill, Gus Mann, Azyi Mendez, Kale Blickenstaff, Jaiden Whitehouse, Anna Block, Jerrica Williams, Mikaela Jayne, Zachary Knowles, Cashel Cain, Tyler Thomas, Sammy Frazee and Claire Loftus.