BEMENT – The Bement High School has announced its second quarter honor students. The names included below show the Honor Roll for 2nd quarter and the 1st Semester.
First Semester
Recognition (3.00 to 3.19 GPA)
Freshmen
Ariel Ponce, Addison Roberts;
Sophomores
Tyce Alumbaugh, Ian Glennon;
Honors (3.20 to 3.59 GPA)
Freshmen
Gunnar Auth, Sierra Fay, Quinn Flavin;
Sophomores
Faith Levitt, Maximum Wilson;
Juniors
Cole Stoerger;
Seniors
Jariah Adamson, Austin Chest;
High Honors (3.60 GPA or higher)
Freshmen
William Fuson, Emma Garlutzo, Kiana Hunter;
Sophomores
Marley Olson, Kylie Ross, Cliff Strack;
Juniors
Joie Auth, Jacob Flach, Evan Fogerson, Kodee Freiboth, Lillian Greenarch;
Seniors
Kade Alumbaugh, William Ellenberg, Blaine Flach, Kaylee Freiboth, Jazzlynne Hicks, Delaney Loftus, Emmarose Summar;
Straight A’s
Freshmen
Ella Corum, Shelby Senter;
Sophomores
Gabrielle Block, Paige Fair, Brayden Strack, Tierra Taylor;
Juniors
Quinn Flavin, Caroline Hill, Ayden Lambert, Katherine Quick, Erin Rogers, Skye Tieman;
Seniors
Ryan Dick, Haley Garrett, Isabella Hudson, Emily Parrish;
Second Quarter
Honors (3.2 or higher)
Freshmen
Hayden McCabe
Sophomores
Faith Levitt, Maximus Wilson;
Juniors
Landon Beurrier
Seniors
Austin Chestnut, Alexis Lane
High honors (3.6 or higher)
Freshmen
Gunner Auth, Quinn Flach, Emma Garlutzo;
Sophomores
Kylie Ross, Cliff Strack;
Juniors
Joie Auth, Jacob Flach, Evan Fogerson, Ayden Lambert, Cole Stoerger;
Seniors
Jariah Adamson, Kade Alumbaugh, Blaine Flach, Kaylee Freiboth, Haley Garrett, Delaney Loftus, Emmarose Summar;
Straight A’s
Freshmen
Ella Corum, William Fuson, Kiana Hunter, Shelby Senter;
Sophomores
Gabrielle Brock, Paige Fair, Brayden Strack, Tierra Taylor;
Juniors
Quinn Flavin, Kodee Freiboth, Caroline Hill, Katherine Quick, Erin Rogers, Skye Tieman;
Seniors
Ryan Dick, William Ellenberg, Jazzalynne Hicks, Isabella Hudson, Emily Parrish.