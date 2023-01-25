BEMENT – The Bement High School has announced its second quarter honor students. The names included below show the Honor Roll for 2nd quarter and the 1st Semester.

First Semester

Recognition (3.00 to 3.19 GPA)

Freshmen

Ariel Ponce, Addison Roberts;

Sophomores

Tyce Alumbaugh, Ian Glennon;

Honors (3.20 to 3.59 GPA)

Freshmen

Gunnar Auth, Sierra Fay, Quinn Flavin;

Sophomores

Faith Levitt, Maximum Wilson;

Juniors

Cole Stoerger;

Seniors

Jariah Adamson, Austin Chest;

High Honors (3.60 GPA or higher)

Freshmen

William Fuson, Emma Garlutzo, Kiana Hunter;

Sophomores

Marley Olson, Kylie Ross, Cliff Strack;

Juniors

Joie Auth, Jacob Flach, Evan Fogerson, Kodee Freiboth, Lillian Greenarch;

Seniors

Kade Alumbaugh, William Ellenberg, Blaine Flach, Kaylee Freiboth, Jazzlynne Hicks, Delaney Loftus, Emmarose Summar;

Straight A’s

Freshmen

Ella Corum, Shelby Senter;

Sophomores

Gabrielle Block, Paige Fair, Brayden Strack, Tierra Taylor;

Juniors

Quinn Flavin, Caroline Hill, Ayden Lambert, Katherine Quick, Erin Rogers, Skye Tieman;

Seniors

Ryan Dick, Haley Garrett, Isabella Hudson, Emily Parrish;

Second Quarter

Honors (3.2 or higher)

Freshmen

Hayden McCabe

Sophomores

Faith Levitt, Maximus Wilson;

Juniors

Landon Beurrier

Seniors

Austin Chestnut, Alexis Lane

High honors (3.6 or higher)

Freshmen

Gunner Auth, Quinn Flach, Emma Garlutzo;

Sophomores

Kylie Ross, Cliff Strack;

Juniors

Joie Auth, Jacob Flach, Evan Fogerson, Ayden Lambert, Cole Stoerger;

Seniors

Jariah Adamson, Kade Alumbaugh, Blaine Flach, Kaylee Freiboth, Haley Garrett, Delaney Loftus, Emmarose Summar;

Straight A’s

Freshmen

Ella Corum, William Fuson, Kiana Hunter, Shelby Senter;

Sophomores

Gabrielle Brock, Paige Fair, Brayden Strack, Tierra Taylor;

Juniors

Quinn Flavin, Kodee Freiboth, Caroline Hill, Katherine Quick, Erin Rogers, Skye Tieman;

Seniors

Ryan Dick, William Ellenberg, Jazzalynne Hicks, Isabella Hudson, Emily Parrish.

Trending Food Videos