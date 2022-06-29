BEMENT – Donald Shepard is the new police officer in Bement.
He is currently working as a security guard for Richland Community College with over 30 years of experience as a Champaign Police Homicide Detective. He will be receiving a pay of 26 dollars per hour.
The board approved the bid with Dunn Construction for an amount of $44,841.14 for the coat and sealing of the roads from the Motor Fuel Tax fund.
The board approved the annual audit with Fellar and Kuester not to exceed $14,000 dollars.
Two residents spoke during the public comments section. One resident asked about the trash overflowing by the park. He asked if the village needed volunteers and was told the trash company hasn’t been picking up the trash. Village Clerk Kay Lust took down the resident’s phone number to keep in touch.