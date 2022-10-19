BEMENT - Homecoming in Bement will be celebrated on Friday, Oct. 21, with “Back To the 80’s” as the theme.
The following students have been selected as this year’s Homecoming court: Haley Garrett, daughter of Tara and Adam Garrett of Bement, escorted by Jariah Adamson, son of Lindsey Ross of Bement; Jazzalynne Hicks, daughter of Jini Hicks of Bement, escorted by Kade Alumbaugh, son of Jessica and Michael Alumbaugh of Bement; Emily Parrish, daughter of Erin Williams of Bement and Bryce Parrish of Paragould, AR, escorted by Austin Chestnut, son of Amber Chestnut of Bement and Chris Chestnut of Monticello; Emmarose Summar, daughter of Sandra and Lenny Summar of Bement, escorted by Ryan Dick, son of Lana Morgan of Bement and Shannon Dick of Atwood.
Kindergarten attendants are: Kaila Shaw, daughter of Andras Shaw of Bement and Ashton Munster son of Kellie Champion and Travis Munster of Bement.
The annual Homecoming Parade will begin at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21 with Grand Marshal Barb Birch leading the parade.
The parade route will begin at the school and continue north on Piatt Street, west on Bodman Street, south on Rt. 105, and east on William Street back to the school.
At 7 p.m.,, the Cerro-Gordo-Bement Broncos will take on the Cumberland Pirates at the football field.
During half-time, the marching band will perform. The homecoming court will be introduced and float winners will be announced. Jeff Funk and Jody Shonkwiler will be inducted into the 2022 Bement High School Hall of Fame.
The Bement alumni banquet will be held in the school cafeteria on Saturday, October 22 at 5:15. The 2022 Bement High School Homecoming Coronation will take place that evening at 8 p.m.. at the High School.
There will be a picture-taking opportunity for the public immediately following the coronation. The dance will begin at approximately 8:30 p.m. and end at 10:30 p.m.
Caroline Hill and Quinn Flavin, Bement High School juniors, will be the emcees for the evening. The dance will be open to high school students and their guests only.