BEMENT – Bement High School has released the first quarter honor roll.
Freshmen
Honors (3.2 GPA or higher): Quinn Flach and Addison Roberts.
High Honors (3.6 GPA or higher): Sierra Fay and Ariel Ponce.
Straight A’s: Ella Corum, Filliam Fuson, Emma Garlutzo, Kiana Hunter and Shelby Senter.
Sophomores
Honors (3.2 GPA or higher): Tyce Alumbaugh, Brody Somers, Parker Summers and Maximus Wilson.
High Honors (3.6 GPA or higher): Paige Fair, Gaith Levitt, Kylie Ross, Cliff Strack and Tierra Taylor.
Straight A’s: Gabrielle Block, Marley Olson and Brayden Strack.
Juniors
High Honors (3.6 GPA or higher): Joie Auth, Evan Fogerson, Kodee Freiboth, Lillian Greenarch, Ayden Lambert and Cole Stoerger.
Straight A’s: Jacob Flach, Quinn Flavin, Caroline Hill, Katherine Quick, Erin Rogers and Skye Tieman.
Seniors
Honors (3.2 GPA or higher): Jariah Adamson, Kade Alumbaugh and Alexa Senter.
High Honors (3.6 GPA or higher): Austin Chestnut, Blaine Flach, Kaylee Freiboth, Haley Garrett, Jazzalynne Hicks, Delaney Loftus, Emily Parrish and Emmarose Summer.
Straight A’s: Ryan Dick, Wiliam Ellenberg, Isabella Hudson, Alexis Lane and Tarryn Thomas.