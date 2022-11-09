BEMENT – Bement High School has released the first quarter honor roll.

Freshmen

Honors (3.2 GPA or higher): Quinn Flach and Addison Roberts.

High Honors (3.6 GPA or higher): Sierra Fay and Ariel Ponce.

Straight A’s: Ella Corum, Filliam Fuson, Emma Garlutzo, Kiana Hunter and Shelby Senter.

Sophomores

Honors (3.2 GPA or higher): Tyce Alumbaugh, Brody Somers, Parker Summers and Maximus Wilson.

High Honors (3.6 GPA or higher): Paige Fair, Gaith Levitt, Kylie Ross, Cliff Strack and Tierra Taylor.

Straight A’s: Gabrielle Block, Marley Olson and Brayden Strack.

Juniors

High Honors (3.6 GPA or higher): Joie Auth, Evan Fogerson, Kodee Freiboth, Lillian Greenarch, Ayden Lambert and Cole Stoerger.

Straight A’s: Jacob Flach, Quinn Flavin, Caroline Hill, Katherine Quick, Erin Rogers and Skye Tieman.

Seniors

Honors (3.2 GPA or higher): Jariah Adamson, Kade Alumbaugh and Alexa Senter.

High Honors (3.6 GPA or higher): Austin Chestnut, Blaine Flach, Kaylee Freiboth, Haley Garrett, Jazzalynne Hicks, Delaney Loftus, Emily Parrish and Emmarose Summer.

Straight A’s: Ryan Dick, Wiliam Ellenberg, Isabella Hudson, Alexis Lane and Tarryn Thomas.

Trending Food Videos