BEMENT – The Bement School Board passed a $4.6 million budget last week and learned an additional $40,000 from the corporate personal property replacement tax will be used to finish the replacement of windows at the Bement school.
Corporate personal property replacement taxes (CPPRT) are revenues collected by the state of Illinois and paid to local governments and school districts to replace money that was lost by local governments when their powers to impose personal property taxes on corporation, partnerships and other business entities were taken away.
The district had used state grant money ($50,000 from the School Maintenance Grant Program from the Illinois State Board of Education) to help fund the replacement of windows at the district’s high school building.
The project is nearly complete, but supply chain issues have slowed the process said Superintendent Mary Vogt.
“The company is still waiting for the bottom floor windows to be delivered, but once those arrive and are installed, the next phase of the project should be complete,” she said.
“We are off to a good start for the school year and are anxious for the remainder of the school year,” she said.