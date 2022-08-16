BEMENT – The first day of classes for Bement is Wednesday and new Superintendent Mary Vogt said everybody is ready.
“We are ready,” she said. “Our maintenance and custodial staff have done a great job to make sure the facilities are ready. We transitioned to Teacherease, a new student management system. Our elementary, middle school and high school offices have done a great job in getting that ready.”
For the first time, online registration was used in the district.
“There were a couple of glitches, but those were remedied quickly and we have that transition going very smoothly,” she said.
The new teachers in the district reported to the district on Aug. 8 and then came to the school board meeting to meet members of the board.
“We have had some open houses and the parents got to meet their teacher and bring their supplies,” she said.
Vogt also presented the tentative budget to the board last week, but added that some changes will be made.
“I was able to share with them that late in the day last Wednesday before the school board meeting, we learned that the CPPRT (Corporate Personal Property Replacement Tax) proceeds will be up,” she said. “I knew there would be some changes and I am excited that the changes are in the positive direction.”
Personal property replacement taxes are revenues collected by the state of Illinois and paid to local governments and school districts to replace money that was lost by local governments when their powers to impose personal property taxes on corporations, partnerships and other business entities were taken away.
“Our fund balances are healthy and we are in great shape going into the school year,” she said.