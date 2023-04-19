BEMENT - After more than 157 years, the Bement Township Cemetery will soon begin an expansion of its property.
The original site of less than 20 acres, in four sections was laid out on a ridge three miles north of the village of Bement. At that location, Joseph Bodman, L.B. Wing and Henry Little stood on Christmas day of 1853 looking south, viewing the future site of Bement.
In 1938, nine additional acres were purchased for the cemetery and developed into four sections, encompassing the current cemetery. This site is the only known Cemetery in Bement Township.
In March 2001, an adjoining 12 acres were purchased by the Township and are currently used for agricultural purposes. Ample burial sites are still available in the original Cemetery.
The new addition will be east of the current site and will be divided into five sections. Each section will be developed over time, beginning at the north section. The surveyor selected for the layout is Survey Solutions, LLC., from Mount Zion.
Work is expected to begin in the coming months. Once the first section is surveyed, roads and grass will be added. Access will be available from County Road 1100 North. At this time, only the north section will be planned, adding additional sections to the south as funds become available.
The Bement Township Cemetery is mostly supported by property taxes, with additional funds received from grave lot purchases. Due to these limited funds, the Township would encourage private donations to help develop and beautify the new addition, such as gifts for tree purchases. Over time, these trees make a continuation of the beautiful setting in the existing cemetery.
In 1940-1942 and again in 1990, an index of the cemetery was completed. The printed document is on file at the Bement Township Library. The Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society has yearly index volumes available.