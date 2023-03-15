MONTICELLO - Betty Jean (Engel) Gantz will turn 100 on March 29 at the Villas of Hollybrook. Betty Jean grew up in Stewardson, Illinois, near Effingham.
She attended Eastern Illinois University, moved to DeLand to teach high school, and there met her future husband, Howard Gantz. Betty and Howard farmed and raised their family in northern Piatt County then retired to Monticello.
Their children, Jan, Beth, and Steven, invite and encourage cards of celebration to make her birthday even more special. Please mail cards to Betty Jean Gantz, c/o Jan Gantz, 1110 N. Union Dr., Monticello, Ill., 61856.