MONTICELLO - Todd and Rhonda Thornton wanted to have a business in downtown Monticello, and they found their opportunity in a historic red house.
They’ve purchased the house at 315 W. Washington St., commonly referred to as the “red house,” and it’s now under renovation to turn into an Airbnb rental on the second story and a retail space on the first floor.
“I’d seen it for sale, and we’d always wanted to have a business downtown in Monticello,” said Todd Thornton, the operator of Thornton Home Renovations.
The house — vacant for several years — was built in 1862, and used to be 70 feet east of where it is now. It was moved in 1971, he said.
He’s renovated other historic homes, but this will be the first historic home project for him in Monticello, he said.
The electrical and plumbing in the house have been upgraded and work is underway in the upstairs bathroom and kitchen downstairs, Thornton said.
Plans call for making the upstairs a space comfortable for eight people, with a bedroom and living area with fold-out couches and, as a fun space for kids, a couple of twin beds in the loft area. Guests will have access to the kitchen downstairs, he said.
Plans also include adding a new back porch on the south side to mimic the front porch, which would be the retail space entry with parking on the south and west sides of the house.
There’s also new bathrooms going in to serve the retail space, Thornton said.
While the house needs some modernization, he said, “we’re trying to keep the same feel for the year and age.”
He hopes to have the house ready for guests by May 2023.
Customers at Monticello Main Street’s recent Reds of Christmas downtown wine walk have already had a chance to take a tour of the inside of the house during that event, Thornton said, and he’s hoping to be able to hold an open house to show the community the finished product during the Whites of Spring event next year.
The house is going to keep its vivid red exterior color, Thornton said, but it’s going to get a fresh coat of paint sometime next year.
You can follow the progress of renovations on the property’s Facebook page at Red House Renovations.