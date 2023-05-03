MONTICELLO - Marilyn (Noecker) and Bill Sago of Monticello will be celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary and 90th birthdays on Saturday, May 13 at the Cisco Center in Cisco. The event will be hosted by their children: Daughters Cheryl (Sago) and Kevin Kaufman of Argenta; Sandy (Sago) and Dennis Seals of Seattle, Wash.; and sons Jon Sago of Bement and Jeff (Cheri) Sago of Mt. Zion.
The couple also have seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Both are retired. Bill retired as manager of the Cisco Grain Elevator.
The celebration will be held from 2-4 p.m. on May 13.
No gifts please.