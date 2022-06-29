FARMER CITY – The Blue Ridge FFA was named the 10the overall best program in the state at the 94th annual Illinois State FFA Convention June 14 through 16 in Springfield.
This recognition is based on the National Chapter Award Application which focuses on the areas of Building Communities, Strengthening Agriculture, and Growing Leaders.
“This would not be possible without the hard work and dedication of each of our members, our incredibly supportive administration, who allows us to go and do so much, the parents who never seem to question why kids are always in the Ag Room, our Alumni and Advisory Council for all of the support shown and help given, and our communities for the support and opportunities given,” said FFA Advisor Jacalyn Meisner in a social media post.
There are 335 agriculture programs in the state of Illinois.
Several members of the Blue Ridge FFA chapter attended the convention along with more than 5,000 other FFA members, advisors, and guests.
The three-day event annually recognizes achievements of Illinois FFA members, elects the major state officer team, and celebrates agriculture.
During the convention, the following awards were presented to the Blue Ridge FFA chapter.
Growing Leaders National Chapter Award Section Winner: As part of the National Chapter Award program and the chapter’s program of activities, Growing Leaders is designed to encourage the chapter to develop individual and cooperative activities to enhance students’ life skills.
The University of Illinois College of ACES is the statewide sponsor of the Growing Leaders National Chapter Award.
State Premier Chapter Award Section Winner: The State Premier Chapter Award is given to the chapter in the section with the highest overall score on the National Chapter Award application.
The Illinois Farm Bureau Family of Companies Youth Education in Agriculture Committee sponsors the State Premier Chapter Awards.
The convention spotlighted the Association’s annual service project, which provided $250 scholarships to 20 FFA chapters planting trees throughout the state.
Students at the convention were greeted with activities including a career fair featuring colleges and agribusinesses and an opportunity to engage in the history of Illinois’ capital city. The sessions featured addresses by National FFA Western Region Vice President Josiah Cruikshank of Oregon and from each of the retiring major state officers.
Members of the Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond FFA chapter also attended the convention.
Makenna Green was recognized as Illinois’ American Star Farmer candidate and will compete with other American FFA Degree recipients throughout the country this fall at the 2022 National FFA Convention in Indianapolis.
Blue Ridge FFA members Anna Place and Brenna Friel accept the Growing Leaders National Chapter Award Section Winner at the Illinois FFA Convention in Springfield.