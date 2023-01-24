WHITE HEATH – New books and furniture are now available in the White Heath Media Center, thanks to a $2,200 donation from the memorial fund of a former media assistant at the elementary school.
Sharon Jendry was a media assistant for 21 years with the Monticello School District, with the majority of her years spent at White Heath.
Jendry died June 15, 2022. In lieu of flowers, the family asked that memorials be sent to the Sharon Jendry Memorial Fund.
“The people that sent memorials in are the people truly responsible and we really appreciate it,” said her husband, Milton. “They are the ones who should be thanked.”
Milton was joined by the couple’s son, Karl, and daughter, Crystal to look over the new books at the media center on Thursday. White Heath Principal Amanda Ryder and Librarian Brooke Voss.
“She worked here for 21 years and loved the kids,” Milton said. “She never missed a day. They even added an extra year on her pension because she was always here.”
Jendry even was active in substitute teaching until she turned 75 years old, Crystal said.
“But she did love her job and the kids and they loved her back,” she added. “After she passed, so many people came up to us and told us what she had meant to them and their families and it was so nice to hear those stories.”
The donation allowed the media center to purchase two additional chairs and several audio books.
“The kids love the audio books and I can’t keep them on the shelves,” Voss added.
The books will have a special note attached about the donation. Plaques in Jendry’s honor will be attached to the back of the chairs.
“Wonderful things happen in libraries and Sharon Jendry made a lot of those wonderful things happen,” Voss said.
“This is a special place,” Ryder said, “and we really appreciate the donation.”
Sharon and Milton married in June of 1963 and were married for almost 59 years.