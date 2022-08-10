MONTICELLO - Apex officials announced Wednesday morning that they are close to completing the special use permit for a proposed wind farm and plan on submitting it to the county by the end of the month.
“We hope to get that application in as early as next week or the week after,” said Kent Dougherty, vice president of development at Apex Energy.
Dougherty told the county board that if the application is approved, construction would start in the spring of 2023 and would be completed by the end of 2023.
Prior to approval, the zoning board must forward a recommendation to the county board. Public hearings will be held on the permit.
One county board member, Randy Shumard, said the residents of Piatt County should have a say and suggested putting it up for a referendum in the spring 2023 elections.
More information will be in a story on the county board meeting in the Aug. 17 edition of the Piatt County Journal-Republican.