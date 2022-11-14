MONTICELLO – Monticello Police Chief John Carter has resigned.
Monticello Mayor Larry Stoner announced the resignation during a Monday night city council meeting, but declined to elaborate following the meeting.
“It’s a personnel issue and I can’t discuss it,” he said.
Also, Stoner announced that Ward 2 Alderwoman Tammy Sebens has resigned. No reason was given for her resignation.
Neither could be reached for comment Monday night.
Stoner referred to Lt. Terry Jones as "acting police chief" but Jones declined to comment after the meeting.