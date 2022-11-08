MONTICELLO – The Piatt County Board will have a new look when it reorganizes next month.
Kathleen Piatt and R. Michael Beem will join the board. District One Member and County Board Chairman Ray Spencer lost his seat in Tuesday’s election.
Jerry Edwards garnered the most votes, picking up 35% of the vote Tuesday. Piatt placed second with 26.21%. Independent newcomer Brandon Taylor finished third in the voting with 21.15%. Spencer picked up 17.64% of the votes cast in District One.
Beem and Incumbent Gail Jones were unopposed in District Two. Shannon Carroll decided not to run for re-election. Todd Henricks and Randy Shumard ran unopposed in District Three.
A recap of the election will appear in the Nov. 16 edition of the Piatt County Journal-Republican.