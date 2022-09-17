ATWOOD – Illinois State Police are investigating an incident involving an officer discharging his firearm after a Piatt County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to a domestic disturbance.
At approximately 1:54am, on Saturday, the Piatt County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a domestic disturbance occurring at a residence in the 300-block of North Missouri Street in the Village of Atwood. While deputies were responding to the report, they were informed that this situation involved a firearm.
Upon the arrival of a Piatt County Deputy Sheriff, that deputy made contact with a male subject who was armed with a firearm. The man did not comply with the deputy’s order. The deputy discharged his firearm; however, the individual was not struck. No deputies were injured in this incident.
Piatt County Deputies took the male subject, identified as a 39-year old male from Atwood into custody and transported him to the Piatt County Jail.
The Piatt County Sheriff's Office is following department protocols and state guidelines regarding this incident. The Illinois State Police have been called to conduct an investigation into the incident.
The information available at this time is preliminary. The investigation is ongoing and further information will be released at a later time.
All subjects are innocent until proven guilty.