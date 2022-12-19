MONTICELLO – The Piatt County Journal-Republican has learned that the Piatt County Board has reinstated Jami Trybom as Transportation Director.
The vote came following a closed session at the Dec. 14 meeting.
A vote to reinstate her was not on the agenda. Instead, just a line “Personnel Action if Needed.”
“The board acted on the personnel item after (the closed session),” said Dustin Harmon, operations consultant for Bellwether, the county’s administrative consultant. “Randy Shumard moved to reinstate Jami with a cautionary letter in her personnel file and it passed five to one.”
When the board voted to enter into closed session, they did ask Trybom, State's Attorney Sarah Perry and associates from Bellwether to stay. The agenda just states "Executive session."
Shumard at the start of at the public meeting, announced that he would be resigning his seat at the end of the day.
Previously, an audit, requested by the board, discovered Trybom had given herself unauthorized bonuses during the last two years. Trybom said the bonus money was due to her because of the (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) CARES Act, which provided extra funding to those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.
When Trybom requested a raise in July, she sought to strengthen her case by telling county officials she had not received a raise in several years. When county documents proved otherwise, she described it as a “misstatement.”
County officials then ordered the audit, which found the unauthorized bonus pay. The audit also discovered that Trybom’s paychecks were signed by a subordinate and she also signed the subordinant’s paycheck, leaving no “checks and balances,” according to Harmon.
According to the audit, the analysis revealed the director had received two special payments for “hazard pay” in April and August of 2021 totaling $4,805 and an additional $956.25 in “hazard pay” added incrementally to regular payroll between May and July 2021.
In the audit, the director reported four incidents of increases in her compensation since January of 2020. She reported that only one increase was due to board action.
In October, the board voted four to two to relieve her of her duties. Two members who voted for her dismissal, then-board chairman Ray Spencer and Shannon Carroll, are no longer on the board.
While the vote to reinstate her was done in open session, it followed a closed session. Board members did not mention that they would be taking any action. Typically, when a governing unit is expecting to take such a vote, they announce it before going into closed session.
There was no such announcement.
The PCJR learned of the decision after this week’s issue was sent to press. More information will be available in the Dec. 28 issue of the PCJR.