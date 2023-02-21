MONTICELLO – Robert Bross, the current Atwood Chief of Police and Piatt County Emergency Management Agency Director, has been sworn in as Monticello’s newest police chief. He will begin his duties on Feb. 27.
Bross has a Bachelor’s Degree in law enforcement and justice administration from Western Illinois University. He has served as police chief in Fisher as well as Atwood. He has been in Atwood for the past 12 years and has served as a part-time police officer with Monticello since 2019.
The Monticello City Council unanimously approved the nomination presented by Mayor Larry Stoner at the Feb. 13 city council meeting. He was immediately sworn in.
After being sworn in, Bross told the council that he plans to meet with all of them and announced a “Meet the Chief” meeting for the public to meet him on Saturday, March 11 at the city building.
“I would appreciate anybody who wants to come, share their concerns or just want to chat,” Bross said.
Bross replaces John Carter as full-time chief. Carter resigned in November. Since then, Lt. Terry Jones has served as interim chief.
Jones praised
City officials praised Jones for leading the department after Carter’s resignation.
“I want to recognize our acting chief for all that he has done,” said Ward 2 Alderman Wendall Brock. “He stepped up and filled a role and has done a great job.”
“Thanks from the bottom of my heart for consenting to do it first, and then by doing a remarkable job,” Stoner added. “We really appreciated it.”
“I would like to thank everybody for their support during this time,” Smith said. “Especially the staff over at the office like (City Clerk) Jill (Potts) and (Finance Director) Maura (Metcalf) and (Utility Billing Clerk) Nicole (Stewart).
They have all been a big help for us. I would like to also thank the Sheriff’s Department for their help.”
Jones also thanked Bross for providing assistance.
“He was instrumental in a lot of the things we had to deal with,” Jones added.
He also thanked administrative staffers Gail Jones and Wendy Buchanon for keeping the office in order.
“Last but not least, I want to recognize the officers,” he said. “The officers have been very good about being there on their scheduled time, not complaining, being there and doing their job and that has been a big help. I am very happy about the way it has gone.”
City Administrator Terry Summers also thanked Jones.
“It truly was a team effort, but a job well done by Lt. Jones,” Summers added.
Refuse billing
The first billing cycle for the new garbage hauler is now in effect, officials said.
Republic Services of Champaign took over as the single waste hauler for the city on Jan. 1. Refuse bills are now being sent out by the city with the water and sewer bills.
City officials said that the charge reflects services for the previous month.