MONTICELLO – Rob Bross, currently Atwood Police Chief and Piatt County Emergency Management Agency Director, is expected to be the new police chief in Monticello.
The city council agenda for Monday includes a Mayoral Appointment entry and includes “Swearing-in of newly appointed police chief.” Robert Bross is listed as the candidate.
Lt. Terry Jones has been the acting police chief since the resignation of John Carter after the Nov. 14 city council meeting. City officials have declined to comment on Carter’s resignation.
Bross was named as the EMA director in September 2021. His wife, Lindsey, is a county-wide school resource officer.
Bross has been a police officer for more than 18 years, including the last 12 as the Atwood Police Chief.
The full council must approve the mayoral nomination before he can be sworn in.