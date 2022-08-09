MONTICELLO – A Monticello man serving a five-year sentence in a neglect case for his uncle and animals, has lost an appeal from the Illinois Appellate Court to have his conviction and sentence overturned.
On Aug. 24, 2018, prosecutors filed a four-count charge against Mason Brown, charging him with two counts of criminal abuse or neglect of an elderly or disabled person and two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals. The charges stemmed from the police investigation into the death of Ronald Blakenship, the defendant’s uncle. Blakenship died at his residence from “very severe pneumonia” and medical neglect, prosecutors said.
Two other individuals, Christie Brown and Justin Tatman were arrested. Brown was sentenced to six months in jail and charges against Tatman were dropped.
The trial court appointed counsel to Mason Brown and after two Piatt County attorneys noted a conflict of interest, the court appointed Christopher Amero of Decatur.
After his conviction, Brown filed an appeal, arguing that his trial counsel rendered ineffective assistance by failing to do six things:
1) object to the State’s motion to compel regarding his cell phone passcode;
2) appear at six pretrial hearings;
3) negotiate a “favorable” plea agreement;
4) request a speedy trial;
5) object to a tainted jury; and
6) file any posttrial motion.
Brown argued that these errors equated to an “almost nonexistent” representation at trial, according to court documents.
During a September 2018 hearing on the State’s motion to require the defendants to unlock their cell phones, Amero told the court “I can’t think of any basis to object.” Lawyers for Tatman and Christie Brown did object and their hearings were continued. Mason Brown’s phone was unlocked for prosecutors.
The record showed that Amero was absent from six pretrial hearings because he had either agreed to or requested a continuance or was in trial elsewhere. But all were status calls and no hearings of substance were carried out without Amero present.
In court documents, Brown claimed that sometime between September 2018 and November 2020, Amero received a “favorable plea” offer from the State, which remained open through April 2021. Brown claims Amero “failed to persuade his client of the benefit of the plea.”
The offer was for the State to recommend a term of probation and dismiss three of the counts against him. He claims Amero did not effectively advise him to accept this offer in a timely matter, as the offer was revoked by the new administration after a new State’s Attorney was elected in November 2020.
Brown also argued that the jury was tainted because it included the son of the bailiff assigned to be with the jury during deliberations. He alleged that the juror could be “influenced” by his father’s presence. The court found no issue with the juror.
Brown also argued that Amero failed to file any posttrial motions, but does not specify what motions counsel should have filed or how such motions would have been successful.
The court disregarded all claims.
“In sum, even if Amero’s performance was deficient, defendant has not set forth an arguable claim of prejudice with any of his claims,” the court ruled.
“Given the evidence of defendant’s guilt presented at trial, there is no reasonable probability that defendant would have been acquitted but for Amero’s shortcomings. Therefore, defendant was not arguably prejudiced by any of Amero’s alleged deficiencies, and Amero was not ineffective in representing defendant.”
Brown is serving his sentence at the Lincoln Correctional Center in Lincoln.