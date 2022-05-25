MONTICELLO – A Monticello woman convicted of criminal neglect related to the death of her brother, was sentenced to six months in the Piatt County Jail on Tuesday, but with day for day good behavior, will be out in 90 days.
Christie Brown, 65, was found guilty of two counts of neglect and two other counts of animal cruelty by a six-person jury on Oct. 7 in Piatt County court.
Her brother, Ronald Blakenship, 64, was found dead on Aug. 20, 2018 in a home in the 300 block of West Monroe Street. He co-owned the house with Brown, which the two inherited from their mother.
Police called the conditions of the home “deplorable,” including garbage bags filled with adult diapers in Blankenship’s room.
“This is one of the most unpleasant cases I have ever had to deal with,” said Judge Gary Webber at Brown’s sentence hearing on Tuesday.
Brown, a licensed caregiver, should have done more to care for her ailing brother, said Piatt County State’s Attorney Victoria Dedman, who asked for a 10-year prison sentence.
“Two dogs also had to be put down,” she argued. “This wasn’t a freak accident. A man is dead.”
In arguing for probation, Brown’s attorney, Andrew Wessler, told the court that Brown is suffering from a variety of health issues, and has recently had a heart attack and what was described in court as a “mini stroke.”
She also has eyes issues, thyroid issues and other health concerns, Wessler said.
“What on earth would you send her to prison for?” he asked. “There would be no justice to let her die in prison.”
During the hearing, Wessler stressed the fact that Blankenship and Brown had a toxic relationship. Blankenship relied on Brown’s son, Mason and another man for assistance.
“Mr. Blakenship’s own doctor did not even know he had a sister, much less a sister who was a nurse,” he said.
Wessler also emphasized the fact that Blakenship was abusive. Brown herself told the judge that throughout her youth, her brother was mentally, physically, and sexually abusive toward her.
“But I did not intend for him to die,” she said. “I never wanted him to die. It pains me that he did.”
The defense called one character witness during the hearing, James Roe, who described himself as a friend of her son, Mason, but, gives money to Christie Brown to do errands for him. He described Brown’s residence in Champaign as one that was very clean.
“It’s immaculate,” he said. “It is well-organized, with nice furniture, and the bathroom, kitchen and bedrooms are all very clean.”
Roe said he and Brown were very close friends.
“She is like a second mother to me,” he said.
Testimony at the trial indicated that the air conditioning was broken in their home that summer and the heat had risen to 100 degrees in the home. Still, just a day before Blakenship died, he had sent text messages to Mason requesting food from Dairy Queen.
“So he wasn’t just requesting soup,” Webber said. “But obviously things deteriorated very quickly after that.”
Brown described the house, and in particular, Blakenship’s area, as a “hoarding mess.” Testimony at trial revealed that Blakenship would become upset and sometimes swing a cane at anyone who tried to clean up or move things in his room.
Mason, was also living in the home and was convicted of the same charges and sentenced to five years in prison last August. According to testimony at the trial, the dogs belonged to him. He is currently incarcerated at the Lincoln Correctional Center.
The sentencing was postponed on two earlier occasions. Christie Brown has been under the care of a cardiologist and several other doctors.
Christie Brown was remanded to the Piatt County Jail at the conclusion of the hearing.