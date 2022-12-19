State Senator Chapin Rose (R-Mahomet) congratulated Mabry Bruhn on her individual title at the 2022 IHSA Class 1A Girls Cross Country Championships.
“Your hard work and dedication to your sport are to be commended,” he wrote in a Certificate of Recognition. “Undoubtedly, your family, fellow students and athletes, coaches and faculty are proud of you and this great accomplishment representing the Monticello High School Sages. Best wishes to you in all your future endeavors.”
The certificate reads: “The Illinois Senate of the 102nd General Assembly acknowledges Mabry Bruhn, Monticello High School Sages, in recognition of winning the 2022 IHSA Class 1A girls cross country state championship and join in the commemoration for the effort, dedication and hard work that led to success and further expresses its best wishes for continued achievement.”
Offered by Senator Chapin Rose.
Picture submitted.