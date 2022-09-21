MONTICELLO – Despite a growth in revenue, the county’s administrative consultant is cautioning board members not to spend extra money.
“There is a significant growth in revenues this year,” Harmon told county board members last week during a finance committee meeting. “The primary source of that growth is through income tax and the (personal property) replacement tax (PPRT), and some sales tax increases. Our primary increase to revenues are from sources that are unguaranteed.”
Last week, Harmon and some members of the county board began meetings with department heads to discuss the next fiscal year budget.
“We get a projection from the state on the PPRT, but it is not a guaranteed revenue,” he said. “If something happens to the economy and people stop spending money, sales tax comes down. If people can’t go to work because of the Covid situation, income tax goes down. So these unguaranteed revenues are what is driving this increase to revenues, so I don’t want these increases to drive long-term spending habits.”
The new fiscal year begins Dec. 1.
“If we start making commitments to contracts and changes in numbers of employees in departments, then if these revenues don’t perform as they are right now which is trending way up uncharacteristically, and if they don’t continue to do that, then we are looking at having to downsize and go to the union and request a cut in wages and it just gets ugly.”
Harmon’s recommendation was to see investment into the county with these funds with short-term investments and not long-term investments.
The primary source of increase to expense is employees, he added.
“Other entities are able to increase their revenues by raising the cost of everything,” he added.
“The county’s fee structures are governed by statutes and you can’t raise most of your revenues. We have to continue to have good people working here in order to perform good service, but we also have to keep it affordable.”
Piatt County will experience natural growth in the Equalized Assessed Valuation, Harmon said. Throughout the state, the average is at least 3% up to 5%.
“I would not be surprised to see a 5% growth in the value of the county so we will experience a natural growth in your tax rate without seeking a larger tax rate,” he said.
“It’s too soon to tell what this will look like and if we need to ask for any tax increases,” said Board Chairman Ray Spencer. “Last year, we said that we hoped we wouldn’t have to raise any taxes in consecutive years so let’s hope that is the case.”
Board member Gail Jones cautioned the board about asking for any tax increases.
“I know that the majority of our expenses are for salaries, but I hope we don’t have to add any more tax increases for our residents,” she said. “For some of them, it’s really tough and they may not be able to afford an increase right now.”
Most of the department heads had turned in their budget requests last week.
“Every department head is a little different,” Harmon said. “After we asked them to tighten their belts in the past few years, some find it tough to stay there.”