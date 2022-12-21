MONTICELLO – On his upcoming 104th birthday, Delmar Burgin of Monticello will have weathered two pandemics and two wars.
His mother had just recovered from the devastating 1918 flu when Delmar arrived in the world on December 29, 1918. The family lived on various farms in southern Illinois before moving to Leroy in 1933. He graduated from Leroy High School in 1936 and, after working for “The How” department store in Leroy, he began studies at the University of Illinois.
He married Dorothy Brown in 1941 and received his BS in Banking and Finance in January 1943. With grades high enough to allow him an early exit, on Jan. 3, 1943, two weeks before his graduation, he enlisted in the Army. He served in Germany with Battery C, 309th Field Artillery Battalion, 78th Infantry “Lightning” Division. After World War II, he recruited members to form the Heavy Mortar Company, 123rd Infantry Regiment, 44th Infantry Division of the Illinois National Guard at Monticello, which was called to Korea in 1952. There he served as a company commander with the 27th “Wolfhound” Infantry Regiment.
Continuing in the Illinois National Guard, he retired as finance officer and lieutenant colonel, Army U.S., in 1965.
Last year he wrote a short memoir of his war experiences (until recently, he used his computer every day).
In 1947 Delmar and his brother James opened “Burgin Brothers” department store in Monticello. After closing the business in 1964, he was employed by the University of Illinois College of Education for 21 years as administrative assistant to the dean, retiring in 1985.
His wife Dorothy passed away in 2016 in Monticello.
He has two daughters, Martha Burgin of Monticello and Linda Mosley (husband Kim Mosley) of Austin, Texas. His granddaughter, Melissa Mosley Wetzel, her husband and two sons also live in Austin. His grandson Joshua Mosley, his wife and two sons live in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
His children and grandchildren are all artists, educators, or a combination of both.
Delmar attributes his longevity to “vinegar on my spinach, clean living and faith.” He advises today’s children to “be honest, and don’t be influenced by peer pressure.”
Delmar resides in Monticello at the Villas of Holly Brook. Please address birthday greetings to 490 N. Elm, Monticello, IL 61856.