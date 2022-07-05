MONTICELLO – More than 120 kids of this nation’s wounded, ill and fallen military heroes enjoyed a week of learning about the military at 4-H Memorial Camp at Allerton Park and Retreat Center last week.
On Thursday, it was Hero Day and camp staff and military personnel set up a series of stations including camo face painting, MRE (Meals Ready to Eat) tasting, physical training, drill and ceremony, code-breaking and others. The youth included those who have lost a parent, or whose parent was wounded or disable during their time of service, as well as youth from Air Force, Army and Army Guard families.
“Our mission is to transform the lives of these children and give them a chance to just be kids and learn,” said Sheri Oberhelman, the donor engagement manager for Camp Corral. “A lot of them have wounded parents at home and they have to take on care-giving roles. Many of them don’t have what we would describe as a normal childhood. So they get a chance to be around other kids who get it and understand what it is like to be a military kid. They get to make those connections they wouldn’t necessarily get to make.”
On Thursday, the campers, who came from as far away as Texas, got to visit a UH-60V Black Hawk helicopter from the 106th Aviation Regiment based in Decatur.
“Obviously, this isn’t usually here,” said Camp Director Andy Davis. “We work with the National Guard and they brought the helicopter for the kids to sit in the pilots’s seat, touch, and get a feel for it.”
They also got to fly some drones, participate in some tactical movements, and experience what life in the military is like.
Camp Corral is a national non-profit organization formed in 2011 and has served nearly 29,000 children from every state in the nation. The children who participate experience adventure, have their limits tested, their fears challenged and their accomplishments celebrated, Davis said.
In addition to the military activities, the campers are able to swim, boat, shoot archery, climb a rock wall, make arts and crafts, fish, take hayrack rides, and hike.