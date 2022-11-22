MONTICELLO – The City of Monticello is looking for a new police chief and a new Alderperson for Ward 2.
Mayor Larry Stoner announced that he had accepted the resignations of Ward 2 AlderwomanTammy Sebens and Police Chief John Carter during the Nov. 14 city council meeting.
Stoner’s announcement on Carter followed weeks of rumors, but Stoner declined to comment on the situation following the meeting.
“It’s a personnel issue and I can’t discuss it,” he said.
Sebens told the Piatt County Journal-Republican that her resignation was in no way related to Chief Carter’s resignation.
“I felt that my heart was no longer in my work and by being in that state of mind, did not feel that I was a benefit to the Council and residents of Monticello,” she said. “I am using my time to be able to focus more on my family and projects outside of work.”
Stoner made the announcement during his regular mayoral report.
“I appreciate their service to the community,” was the only public comment Stoner made about their resignations.
During the meeting, Stoner called upon Lt. Terry Jones to provide the police report, calling him “Acting Police Chief.” On the city’s website, he is referred to as the “Interim Police Chief.”
“I have no comment,” Jones said after the meeting.
Carter, 48, was hired on Oct. 15, 2013, and was formerly a lieutenant for the Department of Public Safety in Mexico, Mo. He replaced Michael Galloway who had retired.
Sebens was appointed to the council in February 2018 by Stoner and ratified unanimously by the council. She replaced Seth Melton who had resigned after moving out of his ward.
There is no word yet on when the council plans to fill the seat or the plan to fill the vacancy created by Carter’s resignation.