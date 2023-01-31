MONTICELLO – A business course for high school seniors was praised by city officials last week, after six of the students made a presentation before the Monticello City Council.
Six members of the Sangamon Valley CEO Class told council members about their activities through the first half of the school year.
Seniors from Monticello, Bement, Argenta-Oreana, DeLand-Weldon, and Cerro Gordo are eligible to participate in the two-hour credit progam. During the first semester, students work together on a group business. During the second half of the school year, students work on their individual businesses, culminating in a trade show in May.
The students include Addison Bartlow, Jack Brown, Sarah Jane German, Madison McMahel, Drew Sheppard, and Rose Talbert from Monticello High School. Ava Cheatham and Charli Ulbricht from Argenta-Oreana and John Freese from Cerro Gordo High School are also in the class.
“I feel like my communication skills are better because of this class,” Brown said. “I used to be that person who would never read their e-mail except once every two weeks and now, I understand to check it regularly.”
“For me, I just learn how to take advantage of your resources,” said Sheppard. “I no longer push things off and procrastinate.”
Freese said he struggled with speaking in public.
“I am more used to it now and it is not such a big deal for me,” he said.
City officials said they have been impressed with the group.
“I remember you all as first and second graders,” Ward 1 Alderwoman Mary Vogt said. “And now to see you taking on this program, is very impressive.”
“When this program started, I was impressed with it then,” said Mayor Larry Stoner. “But I am even more impressed with it now.”
The facilitator is Lisa Sheppard, who has two decades in the business world believes that entrepreneurship education seeks to prepare youth to be responsible, enterprising individuals who become entrepreneur thinkers and contribute to economic development and sustainable communities.
“The CEO program is much more than a textbook course,” she said. “Students are immersed in real-life learning experiences with the opportunity to take risks, manage the results and learn from the outcomes.”
Other business
The council increased the deposit required from an applicant who does not own the property for which water service is being requested from $75 to $100.
“This ensures payment to the city for any outstanding water usage,” said City Administrator Terry Summers.
The resident of the property shall be refunded any money not owed to the city for water used.
Also increased, was the tap-in fee for a 1” service from $750 to $1,000 for new water services. That increase is to cover the increasing costs of the meter and appurtenances provided by the city, Summers said.
The council will consider similar increases for the sewer next month.
Ward 2 Alderman Wendall Brock said that it appeared the tote pickup system was working well. City crews have been taking the totes formerly used by GFL
The City of Monticello Public Works Department was removing and disposing of all unwanted non-Republic Services residential refuse and recycling containers since mid-January. This includes all unwanted GFL, Area Disposal, Young’s Disposal, Waste Management, and Veola residential refuse and recycling containers.
Republic Services of Urbana provided new totes when their service began Jan. 1.