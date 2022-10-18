MONTICELLO — For more than 100 years, the body of former Buffalo Soldier Thomas Randolph lay in an unmarked grave at Monticello Township Cemetery.
Apparently with little money and unknown by the residents of the area, Mr. Randolph died with little recognition, the victim of a work accident, save for a small article in the local newspaper.
That changed Saturday during a ceremony involving two local military groups. The Buffalo Soldiers were Black cavalry and infantry members who comprised about 10 percent of the U.S. Army in the late 1800s.
Having survived the hardships of life as a member of the U.S. 9th Cavalry, Randolph left the service and was employed on a construction gang for the Wabash Railroad when he was hit by a train just north of Monticello and died from his injuries.
The ceremony Saturday was held at the cemetery, where a headstone reminiscent of that era and military flag holder have been added.
“It’s assumed he didn’t have any money,” cemetery Sexton Chris Cravens said. “I assume since he worked for the railroad they might have tried to contact any family he had. “There’s very little information. He was from Nashville, Tenn., and served in the 9th U.S. Cavalry Company L from 1889-1904.”
Mr. Randolph was struck by a train and died July 29, 1913, just north of Monticello, and buried the next day.
Cravens said someone from the Piatt County Historical Society notified him that Mr. Randolph had been buried at the cemetery. A check of the records confirmed it. That set in motion a request for a marker from the Department of Veterans Affairs, a process that took about six weeks.
Cravens said the marker had to be returned and replaced due to some misspelling. Monticello American Legion Commander Nick Nichols said Mr. Randolph, who was probably in his 20s or 30s, had three older brothers.
“He was on a construction gang. They were cleaning up their work area. “His one leg was severed, and the other badly damaged,” Nichols said. “They were in the process of amputation, and he died shortly thereafter.”
The newspaper article gave a sketchy account of what happened and listed the names of two doctors who tried to save Mr. Randolph. Nichols said it’s not known if any of Mr. Randolph’s family survives.
“It was very limited in what we could find,” Nichols said. Both the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars posts in Monticello participated in the ceremony, which was open to the public.
The origin of the Buffalo Soldiers’ name appears to be tied to Native Americans, but there is disagreement as to which tribe gave it to them. According to the Buffalo Soldiers National Museum, the name came from Cheyenne warriors in the winter of 1877. The actual Cheyenne translation is “Wild Buffalo.”
Writer Walter Hill, however, quoting Col. Benjamin Griegerson, who founded the 10th Cavalry regiment, recalled an 1871 campaign against Comanches. He credited that tribe with naming the soldiers. Another tale credits the Apache, who used the term “because they had curly, kinky hair ... like bison.” The plains Native Americans could also be the source, naming them because of the bison coats the soldiers wore in winter. It is believed Mr. Randolph served in the American West.
“He did serve in the Spanish-American War,” Nichols said. “Where he served, we don’t know.” The 9th Cavalry was part of the charge led by Teddy Roosevelt up San Juan Hill.
The Rough Riders and the Black soldiers of the 9th and 10th Cavalry regiments were the first ones up Kettle Hill. San Juan Hill was soon taken.