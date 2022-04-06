CERRO GORDO – The Village of Cerro Gordo and Piatt County have agreed to extend the current agreement for the county to provide law enforcement protection for the next four years.
The current deal, signed in 2018, is set to expire April 30. At that time, the village changed from a local police force to county control, a savings of about $30,000 per year.
“They put together an updated agreement very similar, if not identical to the previous agreement with some obvious changes to the dollar figures,” said newly appointed Mayor Kevin Fraiser.
The new deal is worth a total of $397,778, or about $99,000 per year. Increases were a result of inflation and modernization of equipment. New tasers, additional automated external defibrillators, maintenance upgrades for patrol cars and body cameras were necessary said Piatt County Sheriff Mark Vogelzang.
“In today’s courts, jurors expect a body cam,” he said. “Those will be mandated by 2025 anyway.”
The previous contract was for $81,000 annually.
Vogelzang was there to answer any questions, but also said he hopes to bring a sense of community policing by either attending or having a deputy present at all village board meetings.
“I want to do everything I can for the village to provide as good of a service as we can,” he said. “The thing I realized here recently is our presence in the meetings is important, not just here but all of the villages. I try to get to them, but my wife would kill me if I went to all of them. But, if I am not here I have put it out to all the deputies when all the meetings are. If they are not on a call, I want them at the meetings too.”
The four-year contract gives the village 40 hours of patrolling, and extra overtime if needed for event coverage.
Vogelzang also wants to work with communities to solve petty crimes.
“We want to solve those issues just as fast, so if we see issues that are happening, we will work on details together.”
Parks update
Trustees Beth Medlen and Joe Frydenger want to form a committee to improve parks and other places in Cerro Gordo.
“Veteran’s Park is more of an infrastructure development because we hope to have a dog park there someday,” Medlen said.
Veteran’s Park and Born Park, where the hope is to add more slides, will be the first priority, she said.
“We hope to be fully handicap accessible,” she added. “We just hope to have opportunities for the kids to be able to fish. We just want to make some improvements over the years.”
Frydenger said the goal is to make the improvements without added costs to local taxpayers.
“There is money there that has been set aside,” he said. “We want to do some neat things without reaching into your pocket.”
They mentioned working with Tom Overmyer from Fehr Graham Engineering and Environmental in Champaign in finding grants to aid with the developments and improvements.
Other News:
• The board approved a $750 donation for Post Prom.
• The board approved liquor license for The Depot.
• The board approved a change order, changing the completion date of an IEPA project to January 22 instead of November.