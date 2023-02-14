CERRO GORDO – A 10-year-old Cerro Gordo girl was honored Thursday night by the Cerro Gordo Fire Protection District for her role in helping save her 82-year-old great-grandfather after he stopped breathing.
Seven firefighters and a dispatcher were also honored during the Thursday night meeting.
On Dec. 31, Leonard Smith of Cerro Gordo collapsed while he was with his wife, Lula “May” Hunter and 10-year-old Lilly Johnson. Lilly called 911.
“I was just doing my job,” said dispatcher Christina Thomas, one of the eight honored with a certificate of honor.. “Every call is different, but she was an amazing caller. She kept me calm because she was so calm.”
Thomas thought Lilly had to be at least 16 years old, judging by her maturity on the phone.
“I was shocked to learn she was 10,” she said.
Listening to Thomas, Lilly relayed instructions on CPR to her great-grandmother while waiting on first responders to get to the scene.
“We are so far behind the 8-ball when we are dispatched, particularly if it is during the day,” said Cerro Gordo Assistant Fire Chief Butch Hildebrand. “By the time we are dispatched and get to the station and to the scene, it can mean a lot. Fortunately, that day, we had eight people able to respond.”
After arriving, they continued with life-saving efforts and eventually Smith was transferred to St. John’s Hospital in Springfield. He died nine days later.
“It’s bittersweet,” Hildebrand said. “We got to know him and the family in recent years, because we had been there to assist on several occasions and it is always sad to lose someone in our community. But, he was alive for nine extra days and because of that, the family was able to prepare and say their goodbyes and that means so much.”
Hildebrand said that saving any life is rare. In the last 30 years, he has seen it happen twice – once as a civilian and once as a firefighter/EMT.
“That is how rare it is in a rural community like this,” he said. “But I believe the family appreciates the fact that he had those nine extra days and it doesn’t discount what Lilly did. She was so calm, so poised and so in control while on the phone with the dispatcher.”
Lilly’s mother, Angel said she was so proud of her daughter.
“She called me after and she was hysterical,” Angel said. “I asked her to slow down and take deep breaths and she was able to do that. My second thought was that she needs to process this and figure it out in her head. So, I kept asking her to keep talking about it until she could do it without shaking.”
For May, she lost her husband of 60 years, and was on hand for the ceremony to honor Lilly and eight others for their role in the effort.
“I am very proud of her,” she said. “I love her and think the world of her.”
Lilly wasn’t told beforehand that she would be honored.
“It was special honestly,” she said. “It is hard to put into words because you meet so many nice people when something like this happens.”
Lilly said she was calm that day because of her great-grandmother.
“It was stressful, but I remained calm because of this lady right here, and she was calm,” Lilly said, pointing to May.
Smith was in the Army for three years and married May on June 17, 1962 in Decatur. He was deployed to Germany and worked as a mechanic. After returning, he worked for Firestone as a tire builder and served as the Chief Union Steward for United Steelworkers Union 713.
Also honored at the ceremony on Thursday, was Thomas, as well as firefighters Captain Nick Hyde, Captain Chad Cottrell, Lt. Zach Braden, John Spain, Siegel Grimes, Erica Hilderbrand and Tommy Gerk.
Brian Schoemperlen is the fire chief.