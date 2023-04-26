CERRO GORDO - Cerro Gordo JH/HS will be performing Bugsy Malone for their 2023 Spring Musical.
Based on the hit 1976 film and featuring a catchy, swinging score by the composer of The Muppet Movie, Bugsy Malone is good, clean, comedic fun.
Two gangs in a fictitious city populated only by children are in a rivalry of Capone standards. Dandy Dan’s gang has gotten the upper hand since acquiring the “splurger” (a weapon that emits whip cream or in CG- silly string). Bugsy Malone, a one-time boxer, is thrust into the limelight when he becomes the last chance Fat Sam’s gang has of surviving. A
ll Bugsy really wants to do is spend time with his new love, Blousey... but that just isn’t in the cards for our hero or is it? Performances are Wed. April 26 at 7 p.m., Friday, April 28 at 7 p.m. and April 29 2 and 7 p.m.. All tickets are $5 at the door.
A total of 38 students are involved in the musical. They include: Ian Hawk, Reese Peters, Alexandria Johnson, Jonathan Helm,-Breezy Gerde, Owen Bolsen, Addie Cripe, Peyton Lents,Jacen Helm,,Miley Davis, Coleton Barger, Landon Calhoun, Chloe Skelley, Tyler Szczelaszczyk, Lily Lacox, Tiffani Howell, Grace Hawk, Brenden Puckett, Sondra Sterling, Savannah Throneburg, Hunter Malone Lane Bolsen, Michael Freese, Dillon Ridgeway, Mark Aubert, Sabrina Sterling, Arabella Gordon, Devon Greenwood, Quentin Nevius, Hayden Rice, Jackson Navratil,, Jacob Hawk, Jace Wamser,,Brielle Puckett, Samantha Sterling, Jacen Helm, Gabby Meinders, and Raimie Shaffer.
Guest Appearances: Mr.James Vogel, Jason Nav Mr.Navratil, Mr. Brandon Willard
Directors-Mrs. Pamella Grohmann & Ms Heather Skelley Sound/lights-Mr. Wil Pritchard.