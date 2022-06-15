CERRO GORDO – Cerro Gordo Superintendent Brett Robinson will be saying his final goodbye to Cerro Gordo Schools next year, after two decades of serving the district. Robinson started off at Cerro Gordo as the high school principal from 2003 to 2005. In 2006, he became the high school principal assistant to the superintendent. From 2006 to the present, he served as the superintendent of Cerro Gordo Schools.
During his time at Cerro Gordo, the junior and senior high school went through quite a renovation. When he first started at Cerro Gordo, a new grade school was being built, which was finished in 2004.
The schools are now one building for both. Robinson is comforted by the renovation for security.
“The renovations allowed us to keep everybody under one roof,” he said. “For the first time since the 1950’s probably, Cerro Gordo Kids didn’t have to go outside to pass from class to class. In this day and age, an extra level of security just gives peace of mind to me, and I’m sure to others.”
Robinson will be working as superintendent for this final yar with Cerro Gordo schools. The search for a new superintendent has just begun.
“Community surveys are out there for people to fill out to tell the search firm what they would like to see in qualities and characteristics of a superintendent,” he said. “They will gather that information and give a report back to the board.”
The position will probably be posted in July with selection around December.
As for Bronco Pride in the community, Robinson says he sees that constantly.
“I think there’s quite a bit of positive pride in the community and pride in the school,” he said. “I see that from all of the various stakeholders, the students, the staff, administration, school board, and community ministers.”
He states they are always there. “There is a tremendous amount of pride in Cerro Gordo and the Broncos, whether it’s athletic teams or anything else that’s going on in school musicals, plays, and from the big to the little kids in between. There’s a lot of pride.”
By the time he retires in the summer of 2023, Robinson will have met the criteria for full retirement benefits in the state’s Teacher Retirement System.
“I will be ready to enjoy other things I’d like to spend more time doing,” he said. “It has been and continues to be an honor to serve the students, staff and community of Cerro Gordo as an educational leader.”