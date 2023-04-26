MONTICELLO - This year, the Monticello Area Chamber has decided to work to set up area Garage Sale weekends that precede the City of Monticello Clean-up Days in the spring and fall.
This spring, the dates will be April 27-29.
The Chamber will collect information about each garage sale and then import that information into a map that will be generated for garage sale attendees to use.
“We hope this is useful and enjoyable for people holding a garage sale and attendees alike,” said Chamber Director Shelly Crawford-Stock.
Additionally, Willow Tree Missions is extending their donation hours on the weekend of the garage sales so folks can donate unsold items if appropriate.
Everything else can be taken to the Spring Clean-Up Days if you are a Monticello resident.
If you or someone you know is having a garage sale preceding Clean-up Days, they can sign up for free promotion of their garage sale at www.monticellochamber.org.