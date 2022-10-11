MONTICELLO – Meetings for all Piatt County committees may be moved to the courthouse, including the Transportation Committee, which currently meets in a garage at the Piattran facility.
Committee members are mixed about it, but the suggestion came from a directive from Bruce DeLashmit, the founder of Bellwether LLC, the county’s administrative consultant team.
“I would just as soon stay out here,” said Transportation Committee Chairman Todd Henricks. “I don’t think there is a problem with being out here. We will go back to the courthouse if Eric Seibring (County Engineer, Road and Bridge Committee), and the Nursing Home Committee and the Mental Health Committee meet at the courthouse, we can all go back there.”
In addition, the EMA Committee also meets at the EMA Office in the Piatt County Building on North State Street.
County Board Chairman Ray Spencer, who attended the meeting, had informed board members about the change in venue.
“This isn’t coming from me,” he said. “This is coming from Bellwether.”
“Then they can explain to us why,” Henricks said. “It’s worth a discussion and I want to discuss that with them.”
Committee Member Randy Shumard said if the committee needs some additional information during a committee meeting, it is easier to obtain if the committee meets at the Piattran headquarters.
Committee Member Jerry Edwards said the location doesn’t matter to him.
Dustin Harmon, the county’s administrative consultant from Bellwether, told the personnel committee on Friday that it was something that needed to be discussed at some point in the near future.
The committee did not take any action, but agreed to put it on the agenda for the full board to consider. The full board is scheduled to meet Oct. 12.
In other business, Transportation Director Jami Trybom said that two new drivers have been hired to help the driver shortage issue, but the agency is still looking for a mechanic.
“We are willing to train,” she said. “It’s not like they have to have a huge mechanical knowledge. I am talking about doing oil changes, and changing light bulbs. Nothing serious. Anything major we take it to a shop.”
Mechanics start out at $20 per hour, she said.