MONTICELLO – The executive director of the Piatt County Mental Health Department says big changes are now in effect for Illinois residents seeking assistance with mental health.
First, the national 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is now in effect. It replaces the National Suicide Hotline number and individuals now simply have to dial 9-8-8 to be connected with a mental health dispatcher that will aid individuals with their mental health and/or substance use crisis events.
In Illinois, a Mobile Crisis Response Team for adult mental health crisis events that require more direct care, will now involve a Mental Health Professional (MHP) and a Certified Recovery Support Specialist (CRSS) that may respond to the location of the caller, if necessary.
Also, the way that Illinois will respond to mental health crisis events that require dispatching trained staff will change. Previously, a mental health official such as a hospital/ER/Police station officer would respond. Now, the responder would be a Person with Lived Expertise (PLE) with first-hand experience of mental health or substance abuse recovery will respond.
“I think the Mobile Crisis Response Team will help reduce barriers to treatment such as transportation,” said Tony Kirkman, Piatt County Mental Health Executive Director. “For instance, if somebody in Cerro Gordo had a mental health emergency, under the old system, it may have been difficult to get them to Kirby Hospital. My biggest concern is that without the inclusion of law enforcement to respond to the crisis, we are vastly increasing the physical liabilities to both the mental health professional and/or the person who is seeking help.”
This approach (which may occur at the point of crisis) is intended to provide the clinical approach needed by the mental health professional, but could empathize on a “been there before” approach.
“To some extent, that can be a good thing,” Kirkman said, but he has some concerns.
“We know that statistically, mental health is a stress- induced issue and if we have an individual called into a situation to assist and then that person has some issues, now we have two people that we have to take care of.”
Kirkman said he plans to continue to work with local law enforcement when possible.
“We work very well with local law enforcement and they don’t want to be social workers and we don’t want to be law enforcement,” he added. “So there is a very good collaboration and the bottom line is that when someone needs help, we want to do whatever it takes and whoever it takes, to get them the help they need.”
The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline went online on Saturday. The lifeline provides information and support to concerned family, friends and caregivers.
It will serve as a direct access point to compassionate care by trained professionals. There are six existing Lifeline call centers in Illinois who can link callers to community-based providers who can deliver a full range of crisis care services.
At the beginning of the call, callers have the option to select the Veterans Crisis Line or the Spanish language Crisis Line.
In the coming months, text and chat services will be available for users.
Callers who are connected with the Illinois Lifeline will receive specialized, individualized support by trained call-takers trained in suicide prevention, de-escalation and stabilization, and resources.