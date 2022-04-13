State Senator Chapin Rose’s (R-Mahomet) office will be holding local traveling office hours in multiple Piatt County locations on Thursday, April 21.
A member of Senator Rose’s staff will be on hand to meet with constituents on issues important to them. The 51st Senate District includes all or parts of 10 counties and it is very important to Sen. Rose that constituents are able to access his office. The “traveling office hours” program is an effort to bring his office to local citizens.
The staff member will be in Monticello from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Allerton Public Library, 4000 Green Apple Lane.
From 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., the staff member will be at the Cerro Gordo United Methodist Church at 104 E. Carter St.
The staff member will be at the Bement Public Library at 349 S. Macon St. from 2:30 to 4 p.m.
Constituents with questions may contact staff at 217-607-1853. Constituents can also submit concerns or opinions on issues via Senator Rose’s website at: www.senchapinrose.com and clicking on the “contact form” button.