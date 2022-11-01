MONTICELLO – A planned 62-lot development in Monticello’s has received the go-ahead from the city council.
Monticello resident Keith Lampert would like to develop a 36-acre property and subdivide it into 62 separate lots, each at least 10,000 square feet.
Last month, the Monticello Planning and Zoning Board recommended the project for approval. On Monday night, Planning and Development Director Jim Grabarczyk presented the annexation request and preliminary plan to the council for approval.
“It’s off of Old Route 47, north of Opal Drive, behind the Monticello Township Building,” he said. “There is some farmground back there.”
Grabarczyk said the PZB recommended the project and annexation, but did acknowledge some future concerns with the main access point, which is off of Old Route 47.
“There were some concerns that the new subdivision would create additional traffic,” he told the council. “One suggestion was to put a stop and go light at Bridge Street.”
That is actually the responsibility of the Illinois Department of Transportation, Grabarczyk said, and after reaching out to them, engineers did not have any initial concern.
“Perhaps in the future, they may decide to put a light there, but not at this time,” he said.
The city is responsible for Old Route 47 leading to the access point and Grabarcyzk said that the additional traffic from a subdivision would require city officials to keep an eye on the road and make improvements when necessary.
“It’s a concrete street that used to be a highway and sometimes it needs attention,” he said. “It’s something we have been discussing for a long time.”
The lots are all between 80 and 150-feet deep and he plans to call the subdivision “Dancing Acres.”
Annexation into the city limits automatically requires the zoning to the most restrictive designation, Urban Residential, in this case. Sixty of the lots would be designated as single family residential, while two of the lots would be zoned Rural Residential. The rural residential lots would not be part of the subdivision.
Lambert said there are no restrictions on builders, however, each home must be at least 1,200 square feet, he said.
Lampert asked for a waiver of required street lights, explaining that having a light in the yard would be a requirement for construction. Still, some council members wondered if that was enough.
“I would like to see streetlights at least on the street corners,” said Ward 2 Alderwoman Tammy Sebens. “I don’t think that lights in the yards put out enough light. It is hard to see parked cars and kids. I think it can create a problem.”
Ward 1 Alderwoman Mary Vogt agreed.
“There will be some properties on the street corners that won’t be developed at first, so it will be difficult to see at those locations,” she said.
Overall, however, the council was in favor of the development.
“I think this is a need that this city has,” said Ward 4 Alderman Mike Koon. “There haven’t been a lot of homes for sale and I think there is a need, particularly in that end of town and our long-range plan is to try and fill up that area.”
The council unanimously approved the annexation and the preliminary plan.
In other action, City Administrator Terry Summers praised Public Works Director Brett Baker and the employees of the public works department during the Oct. 23 power outage in Monticello.
“They were out all afternoon checking on the $14 million water treatment plant,” he said.
“Also, the water plant and several different lift stations around town. I called Brett shortly after the outage started and he had already called Ameren and he already has his personnel on the job.”
Other action:
The council also approved an agreement with May Cocagne & King, P.C. of Decatur for the annual audit at a cost of $20,000 and set the designated holidays and meeting dates for 2023.