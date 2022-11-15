MONTICELLO – A couple of new firefighters, a proposed new sidewalk near the Monticello Middle School and maintenance work on a city park and water tower are all items that may be in next year’s City of Monticello fiscal year budget.
The city council and department heads held a work session last week as City Administrator Terry Summers provided specifics on the proposed new fiscal year spending plan.
“As we always do, most of our projections are conservative,” he said. “I think you can see in prior budgets that most of the projections are conservative and normally, we generate more.”
Summers said the council will discuss the property tax rates later this month. As of now, however, White Heath and a small portion of Tolono are the only places that have a property tax rate lower than Monticello.
“You will see fuel increased in every department,” Summers said, “and the fuel is based off where we are and projected forward.”
License plate reader
The Flock Safety system is a camera system whereby a license-plate reading camera will be installed at each end of town, Summers said.
“A lot of police departments are going with this type of camera system,” he said. “I know Mahomet has this exact one. Chief (John) Carter says it is highly-rated. What it will do is let’s say there is an Amber Alert and will give the department the license plate, color and make of car and if that car comes into town, it will alert the police department immediately.”
Summers said that Fire Chief John Rupkey would like to increase his department, adding two firefighters. That would make a total of 22 on the department.
Sidewalk at MMS
Another item that is tentatively in the budget is $20,000 for a sidewalk at the Monticello Middle School.
“I am currently talking with Superintendent Adam Clapp and the school board for some sort of cost-sharing opportunity to install a sidewalk at the middle school around the detention basin that the city improved a few years ago to Pregame Sports,” Summers said. “There are a lot of kids at the dropoff center and a lot of children walk from the middle school to Pregame Sports and walk on the edge of Washington Street or Monticello Road. We are looking to see if the school would want to collaborate and maybe buy the materials and we install it or whatever that might end up looking like. It may be $20,000 or it may be zero. I have not heard back from the school, but I am putting $20,000 in for that next year.”
Summers said the bike trail west has been talked about in detail this year. It is a pathway over the railbed from Green Apple Lane to the road which goes south near the entrance to Allerton Park.
“We have talked with Allerton Park and they are excited about that project,” he said. “The $240,000 includes the purchase of the railbed and $10,000 for professional land surveyor to do the project.”
Summers said the city is hoping to get a $600,000 grant from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development (OSLAD). If awarded, the city must match the grant.
“I would propose that if we do not get the OSLAD Grant, I would suggest we still use a portion of that $600,000 for the tennis court and pickleball courts which are desperately needing attention. That could be $200,000.”
A proposed new police station is still on hold, Summers said.
“I have not received the cost estimate from the consultant,” he added. “I have to see the cost estimate. We are exploring. A community building is one option. Removing existing City Hall and Livingston Center and building a new building is an option. I think they are giving me two estimates including adding on to City Hall. I have not received those plans. Chief Carter and I have met with them two or three times. They would have a preliminary floor plan and then it would have to be reworked. There are a lot of moving parts to this.”
The council will consider the budget later this month.