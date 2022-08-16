MONTICELLO – The Monticello City Council will make a decision on going to single-hauler garbage system for the city by the end of the year.
City Administrator Terry Summers has drafted a Request for Proposals packet and suggested a timeline whereby city officials would take a vote on a hauler at the Nov. 28 meeting.
If approved, a single hauler would service the community beginning Jan. 1.
In June, the council began discussions about switching to a single-hauler system and away from the current license structure, adopted in 2015, which allows up to four residential waste hauler licenses.
Currently, only one hauler license is being used and city officials have concerns about the lack of control under a free market system. Under a single-hauler format, the city would sign a multi-year contact and any price increases would be specified in the original agreement.
The only hauler currently licensed to operate in Monticello, is GFL, which was formerly Area Disposal. GFL purchased the contracts of Waste Management, which bought out Advanced Disposal of Decatur.
“The intent is to offer the greatest amount of options for refuse and recycling at the best rate and most reliable service to the residents of Monticello, and to reduce the number of trucks on the road,” Summers said.
The Request for Proposals packet that the council is now considering is similar to the proposals the council considered in 2018, before eventually, rejecting the plan and continuing with the open market.
But things have changed and Summers is concerned that in an open market without city control, the waste haulers can raise their rates anytime they want. Under a single-hauler agreement, the rates would be locked in for the duration of the contract. Summers has proposed a five-year deal to start.
In his proposed timeline, Summers said any hauler considering applying for the single-hauler license, must attend a pre-proposal meeting with city staff on Sept. 6.
Proposal submissions would be due Oct. 11, and Summers would recommend a contractor at the Nov. 14 city council meeting.
Approximately 1,700 households would be in the program, Summers estimated. Multi-family properties serviced by centralized dumpsters, commercial properties and industrial properties are excluded.
The contractor will provide one 64 of 65-gallon recycling car and either one 32 or 35-gallon, one 64 or 65-gallon, or one 95 or 96-gallon refuse cart to each resident at no charge.
Price increase coming?
Summers said one of the bigger benefits of a single-hauler program is that the rates will be locked in. Any changes in the costs to the residents is identified ahead of time and contractual, he said.
Currently, waste hauling with recycling is $31.60 per month. But Summers said he is worried that the price is about to increase.
“I received an invoice from a resident and at the bottom of it, in very fine print it says, ‘Due to increased costs, your next invoice may reflect a price increase.’ So we are kind of at their whim if they want to increase the price for any reason.”
Ward 3 Alderman Ian Clark wondered if there would be enough haulers interested in applying for the single-hauler license.
“There was one other hauler that indicated they would be interested in a one-hauler system,” Summers said. “There was another hauler that never responded to my request to see if there was any interest or not. Then there was another hauler that called and asked about what it would take to get a license … but they do not have the means and will not be submitting a license to haul application.”
Cost increases
Summers said that residents are paying more for garbage hauling service as a result of the open market system.
“If you recall, the latest invoice for a resident was $31.60,” he said.
“If the single-hauler system would have been approved in 2018, the price the resident would be paying today for once a week for garbage and recycling would have been $14.21. So the resident would have realized a pretty substantial cost savings.”
The council did not take any action, but is expected to consider moving forward with the plan on Aug. 22.
“I think we have a good understanding of the situation and we understand our responsibility as we move forward,” said Mayor Larry Stoner.
Fire Department gets surprise inspection
There were no issues reported during an inspection from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, said Fire Chief John Rupkey.
“There were no problems or issues found,” he said.
“It makes you a little nervous when someone is inspecting your stuff,” added Summers. “I was there for part of it and they went through every door and they checked all of the paperwork and everything is in place so I went to commend Chief Rupkey and all of the volunteer firefighters.”
Another life saved
Rupkey said that the department assisted the Monticello Police Department, Piatt County Sheriff’s Department and Kirby Ambulance for a resident who required CPR.
“We got her to the hospital and she is doing well,” he said.