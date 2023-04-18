MONTICELL0 – Officials in Monticello say there are too many motorists speeding and not following traffic laws.
“I have been noticing and I don’t take this lightly, but I have been seeing a real movement going on right now where people seem to take speed limits and stop signs as suggestions,” Mayor Larry Stoner said.
Stoner told a story about a motorist running a stop sign at the intersection of Main and Piatt streets.
“I just missed her and I honked at her,” he said. “But it is scary.”
Ward 3 Alderman Ian Clark said Marion Street was becoming dangerous because of speeding vehicles.
“From the stop sign to (the 100 block of E. Marion St.) is where people let loose,” he said. “I am not sure of what resolutions there are besides enforcement.”
Police Chief Rob Bross said that he has previously heard complaints about Marion Street and on occasion, patrol cars have been stationed there to slow traffic down.
“We will do more of that and we encourage people to call the police department when they see issues like this,” he said.
Bross promised more patrols on Marion Street, as well as Piatt and Macon streets.
Old Route 47 speed
Drivers will also need to slow down while driving on East Old Route 47 from Walden Drive to the city limits or risk getting a ticket.
The City Council approved the reduction of the speed limit from 45 mph to 35 mph which goes into effect as soon as new signs can be posted.
Representatives from Kirby Hospital, the Piatt County Forest Preserve District and residents of Walden Pond requested the city requested the city to lower the limits.
“As the traffic has increased over the last 10 years, there is an issue of safety for people coming in and out of the hospital and out of Medical Center Drive,” said Kirby Medical Center CEO Steve Tenhouse.
The council unanimously approved the reduction in speed.
“I think it is a good idea,” Stoner said. “It is always interesting when leaving the hospital and this will make it safer.”
In other action, the council approved an intergovernmental agreement to participate in the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System.
MABAS is the sanctioned organization for coordinating mutual aid responses within the state deriving its authorities from statue (5 ILCS 220/5) Intergovernmental Cooperation Act. MABAS is an organization that provides the structure for a comprehensive and reliable method of acquiring resources when a local jurisdiction’s personnel, equipment and training are insufficient to effectively mitigate an incident.
The Monticello Fire and Rescue Department has been a member of the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System (MABAS) since February 22, 2016. In 2019 MABAS-IL started a complete revision of the 1988 Mutual Aid Box Alarm System Master Agreement to address changes in emergency response, certifications, and liability tort immunity protection, which are especially critical when resources are sent outside of the state of Illinois or received from surrounding states. Other important changes include a single agreement that is to be used by all state and allowing membership by Federal, State and local governments, as well as non-governmental organizations. The revisions also align the agreement with the National Incident Management System and Interstate Mutual Aid laws and provides for third party recovery under spiller pays, technical rescue recovery and patient billing. Finally, the agreement streamlines the process for individual states to participate in the MABAS system through a network of divisions within a state chapter.
“It’s a great organization,” Monticello Fire Chief John Rupkey said. “If a big event occurs, they will bring equipment and manpower.”
City Administrator Terry Summers announced that Mindy Condis has been named the Aquatics and Programs Director with the Parks and Recreation Department.
“She has been a tremendous asset for many years,” he said. “She was formerly the assistant Parks and Recreation Director and she does a lot more than being an assistant, so a well-overdue promotion for her.”
Billing clerk Nicole Stewart has accepted a job with the University of Illinois and Nancy Frazee has been hired to replace her.