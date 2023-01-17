MONTICELLO – The City of Monticello was notified by Green For Life (GFL) that they have discontinued removing any of their former customers’ refuse and recycling containers.
Monticello residents are now able to keep or dispose of their old containers.
The City of Monticello Public Works Department will be removing and disposing of all unwanted non-Republic Services residential refuse and recycling containers beginning Tuesday, Jan. 17. This includes all unwanted GFL, Area Disposal, Young’s Disposal, Waste Management, and Veola residential refuse and recycling containers.
Residents are asked to set their empty unwanted containers at the curb by 7 a.m. Tuesday. As this operation will take several days to complete, please leave the emptied containers curbside until the Public Works Department has removed them.
Winter weather operations may delay removal activities and containers must be empty.
The removal process should be completed by the end of January 2023.