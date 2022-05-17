MONTICELLO – The Allerton Public Library Board of Trustees and Monticello City Council are inching closer to a deal that would transfer five acres of property from the library to the city for the development of Oberheim Park.
Last week, City Administrator Terry Summers updated the council on the progress of the negotiations. He provided council members with a proposed ordinance, resolution and supporting documents which have been developed with consultation from Library Board officials and attorneys.
“The next step is to provide these documents in their current state to the Allerton Library Board and their attorneys to review and bring back any possible additions or amendments or whatever they might decide to do on their end,” Summers said. “I would bring those back to the city council and then it would be the city council’s decision to approve the ordinance along with that intergovernmental agreement. Then our attorneys have drafted a resolution that would be presented to the Allerton Library Board for their consideration.”
The city will pay all legal fees associated with the transfer.
The city plans to use the property as a portion of a city-owned park to honor Chris Oberheim, a Monticello resident who was killed in the line of duty as a police officer in Champaign a year ago.
Fundraising on the park is expected to begin later this year. Groundbreaking is estimated to be more than a year away.
If the city does not commence earthmoving activity for the development of Oberheim Park within five years of the execution date, the city will have the option to transfer the property back to the library district.
Police officers
The council approved a change in the municipal code to amend the hiring standards for part-time officers.
“I have been approached by individuals who were officers in larger agencies that still like the aspect of helping others in their times of need,” said Police Chief John Carter. “However, with the climate toward police in some areas, they have chosen to take positions that are not in law enforcement. They have asked if we need part-time officers. The answer is ‘yes, we can use more part-time officers.’”
Carter said that the officers he has had conversations with have experience as an officer, but not necessarily the three years experience that the current municipal code requires.
“We are in need of officers to help cover events in the community and shifts when full-time officers are sick or on vacation,” he said.
At least two current officers are planning on retiring soon, he added.
The council unanimously approved lowering the years of experience necessary from three years to one year.
All officers will still have to have a background check done prior to being hired, Carter said.
Also, the candidates must be of good moral character, of sound health and physically and mentally able to do the job, possess a high school diploma or GED certificate, be at least 24 years of age, pass a medical examination and must have be certified to work as a police officers.
Part-time officers are allowed to work a maximum of 1,560 hours year, or 160 hours every 28 days.
Mayoral appointments
The council also approved the appointments of Mayor Larry Stoner. Michael Beem and Chad Johnson were appointed to five-year terms on the Planning and Zoning Board; Maynard Suhre, Keddy Hutson and Ryan Tracy were appointed to three-year terms on the Historic Preservation Commission; Chris Schroeder of Kelly’s Accounting was appointed Treasurer; and Craig Griswold, Lt. Terry Jones, Chris Schroeder, Gil Yohnka, Brian Fulton and T.R. Brown were appointed to the Police Pension Board.
Parking spaces
Alderman Wendall Brock asked if there were any plans to improve the downtown parking lines and boundaries.
“Is there any way we could get some white paint and redo some of those lines?” he asked. “They are in terrible shape. I know the asphalt is in bad shape and we intend to do something with that down the road. But could we do anything at all to improve the markings somewhat?”
Summers said the staff looked into improving that last year.
“It was like pulling teeth trying to get someone to return a phone call,” he said.
Summers said the city has reached out to Varsity Striping of Champaign, since 2019, but they have been slow to return phone calls or e-mails.
“At the bare minimum, we will work on something to improve that,” he added.
Drug Take Back Day
Carter said that 77 pounds of drugs were turned in during Drug Take Back Day on April 30.