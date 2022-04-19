MONTICELLO – Although breaking ground on the proposed Oberheim Park is still likely at least a year away, the City of Monticello is moving forward with obtaining property currently owned by the Allerton Public Library District.
“Last year, the Library Board verbalized their intent or their desire to transfer property to the city for the development of Oberheim Park,” Monticello City Administrator Terry Summers told the council on April 11.
“Since then, the council verbalized agreeing with that and as a result, many discussions ensued with members of the Library Board and their attorneys. The attorneys will have an ordinance for your consideration that requests the transfer of the property. Attached will be an intergovernmental agreement and there will be a resolution that will be drafted for approval by the Library Board.”
Summers did not provide a timetable, but said the documents to initiate the transfer should be ready “in the very near future.”
The proposed 30-acre park will be built to honor Chris Oberheim, a Monticello resident and Champaign Police Officer who was killed in the line of duty last year.
The city plans to commemorate him with a multi-sport and recreation complex that includes
several ball fields, walking paths and a concession stand.
All fees, including attorney fees related to the transfer of property, will be paid for by the city, Summers said.
The intergovernmental agreement will include language that stipulates the property will be deeded back to the library if for some reason, Oberheim Park does not get developed. The donated property includes land on the south and west sides of the library building.
“It’s about four acres on the west side and they also agreed to add about an acre on the south side, where there is a dry detention basin,” Summers said. “We will take their stormwater discharge and take it underground and put it into our stormwater facility.”
In July, the Monticello City Council pledged $500,000 to build Oberheim Park on Green Apple Lane near the library.
A public fundraising drive is expected to kick off this summer. An official final estimate has not been released, but officials hope to raise at lest $20 million through fundraising efforts.
Redistricting discussed
The council also discussed the upcoming decennial redistricting during the meeting.
Based on the results of the 2020 Census, the city wards will be redrawn so they are nearly equal in population and as compact as possible.
The new wards are expected to be finalized by August.
Incumbent aldermen will continue to serve representing the new wards in which they reside until their current term of office expires. If more than one alderman resides in a redrawn ward, one should be determined by lot (drawing) to represent the ward and all others will serve as aldermen-at-large for the duration of their terms.
“This council will stay intact until 2023,” Summers said.
The “at-large” aldermen will have to run for re-election in 2023 in order to stay on the council. After that election, the “at-large” designation will be eliminated.
In other business, the council learned that one Monticello resident was cited last month for failure to clean up after their dog.
“During March, the mayor mentioned keeping the town cleaner including picking up after your dog,” Police Chief John Carter said. “There was one individual cited for failure to remove excrement. It was someone out walking and someone else said ‘Hey, why don’t you clean that up?’
The person responded with an obscene gesture and walked off. Police later located the individual and cited them with an ordinance violation.
“People aren’t paying attention and may not see it as a problem, but we are going to take care of it when we see it,” Carter said.