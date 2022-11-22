MONTICELLO – The City of Monticello will likely use Republic Services as a single residential waste-hauler beginning Jan. 1.
The council approved the change during the Nov. 14 city council meeting, choosing Republic Services over Green for Life Environmental (GFL) which is currently the only licensed residential waste-hauler in the city.
The city currently provides for a licensure program for residential waste hauling, which was initiated in 2015 and allows up to four haulers to operate within the corporate boundaries of Monticello. Currently, only GFL is licensed to operate.
In June, the city council began discussing the possibility of contracting with just one waste hauler for residential refuse and recycling collection. Officials expressed concern that under the current structure, a waste hauler could raise fees on residents and the city would have no recourse.
The consensus of the city council was to have City Administrator Terry Summers requests proposals for a single-hauler to begin Jan. 1. Sealed proposals were received from GFL and Republic.
“Neither wastehauler met every single aspect of that request for proposal,” Summers said. “In reviewing the proposals, it was like comparing apples to oranges. Mayor (Larry) Stoner and I sat down with representatives from each company to get clarification on what they were willing to provide and what they weren’t. “
Representatives from each company attended the Monday night meeting.
“At Republic what we are trying to do is not only meet your needs, but still make the service where it is more affordable for your residents,” said Tony Moore, municipal sales manager with Republic. “There were a few things where we said ‘we can’t throw this in, but we think we can get you better pricing without it.’”
One change that will come if the council approves the contract Nov. 28, is that the City of Monticello will be responsible for the billing. Previously, city officials had stated they were trying to avoid that, but Moore said that is standard procedure for all of Republic Services contracts.
“We bill the city and the city bills the resident,” Moore said.
Alderwoman Mary Vogt said she wanted to make sure local residents had an avenue other than city employees, to take care of issues and concerns.
Moore said that customers would have contact information that would go to drivers who were working in the city at that time. An e-mail address exclusive to Monticello customers will be made available and Moore said that drivers are expected to check to see if there are any issues before leaving town.
“One of the concerns that residents might have if for instance, their trash isn’t picked up, they want to make sure they have some recourse and someplace to go to get it resolved,” said Ward 4 Alderman Mike Koon.
“We have a customer service staff,” Moore explained. “They work full time and have direct contact with route supervisors and general managers who can get back to the drivers. People with concerns can go to you, to Terry or to us and we will address those concerns.”
Moore also said that interactive tools will also be available where residents can see exactly where the trucks are while in town.
Republic Services, based in Phoenix, has an office in Urbana, Moore said.
Residents would receive new containers when the service starts Jan. 1 and residents who leave for an extended period of time – for instance three months – can have their service paused during that time. Recycling would be picked up every other week.
The vote to go with Republic passed four to two. A final contract will be up for a vote at the Nov. 28 meeting.